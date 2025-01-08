TV networks drop Japan boy band star over abuse allegations

Major TV networks have distanced themselves from one of Japan's biggest 1990s boy band stars after media reports said he paid a woman a large settlement related to alleged sexual misconduct.

The reports, which emerged last month, said that Masahiro Nakai, a 52-year-old former member of the hugely popular group SMAP, had paid a woman a lump sum of 90 million yen (Dh2 million).

That was to settle what most Japanese media outlets have cautiously described as "sexual trouble" concerning an encounter that took place in 2023.

Details are scarce on the incident, but leading tabloid magazine Shukan Bunshun reported that it involved a closed-door setting and a "sexual act against her will".

Major broadcaster Fuji TV said Wednesday that its weekly show hosted by Nakai was "cancelled for the time being".

The decision was taken as a result of "our comprehensive review of the situation, in light of recent reports about our host Nakai", the channel said on its website.

Similarly, on Tuesday a weekly Nippon TV entertainment programme co-hosted by Nakai went on air with his appearances edited out.

Nakai had agreed with the decision taken from a "comprehensive" standpoint, the broadcaster said, adding that "appropriate measures will be taken" when asked what will happen to the show going forward.

The now-disbanded SMAP swept the charts in Japan and across Asia during the group's nearly 30 years of fame.

Nakai's talent agency was not immediately available for comment when contacted by AFP.

It told local media including the Asahi Shimbun daily that it is bound by a confidentiality agreement between the parties involved not to discuss details of what happened.

The star, however, "never resorted to force or became violent" toward her, the agency was quoted as saying.

One of Nakai's most powerful corporate sponsors, SoftBank, has reportedly also decided to stop showing a commercial starring the star.