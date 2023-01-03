Tunisha Sharma death: Court allows Sheezan Khan to maintain his hairstyle, beard

The popular artist made the revelation as she hosted her second annual 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'
The Vasai Sessions Court on Tuesday, allowed Sheezan Khan, the accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, to maintain his hairstyle and beard, as was requested by his lawyer.
Citing Khan in “depressed” conditions, Sheezan's lawyer sought permission for the actor to maintain his physical appearance (hairstyle and beard), and sought him to be kept under special protection and counselling.
Earlier, a Mumbai court issued a notice to Waliv Police to file their reply on actor Sheezan's bail plea, and posted the hearing for January 7.
Meanwhile, Sheezan's family has alleged that Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma and accused the deceased's mother of it.
Addressing a press conference, Sheezan's sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her.
Sheezan is reportedly the former boyfriend and co-star of Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship.
Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.
So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.
