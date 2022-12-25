Tunisha Sharma death: Actor's ex arrested, co-star called in for questioning

Shah Rukh Khan was too shy to show his abs: 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' choreographer Bosco Martis
The Bollywood megastar sports a sculpted figure in his upcoming release 'Pathaan'
Co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma was arrested after a case of the abutment to suicide was registered against her, police in Waliv, Mumbai, said in the early hours of Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Sheezan Khan, against whom a case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered.
This comes after Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.
"TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," Waliv Police said.
Khan will be presented in court on Monday.
Another co-star of Sharma, Parth Zutshi, was called by the police on Sunday for questioning on the incident.
Speaking to media present outside the police station Parth, who claims to have not been present on sets at the time of the incident, said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter."
He added, "When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide but I was not sure. After asking people I was told that she had actually passed away."
Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed but she did not take any kind of drugs.
According to Waliv police, they received information that after a tea break, Sharma went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police was informed.
The police broke the door open and found her hanging.
She made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.
The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.
ALSO READ:
The Bollywood megastar sports a sculpted figure in his upcoming release 'Pathaan'
Bollywood actors tried to experiment with their roles in a bid to bring something new for their audiences
From music concerts to theatre shows, there's lots to do in the UAE this weekend
The actor was dropped from the film franchise after his ex-wife Amber Heard's op-ed
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release on January 25, 2023
Big budget sequels like 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun,' and 'Black Panther' were well represented in the effects and sound categories
The film is also nominated in the 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' category
The film is set to release December 23 in the UAE