Tunisha Sharma death: Actor's ex arrested, co-star called in for questioning

Co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma was arrested after a case of the abutment to suicide was registered against her, police in Waliv, Mumbai, said in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sheezan Khan, against whom a case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered.

This comes after Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

"TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," Waliv Police said.

Khan will be presented in court on Monday.

Another co-star of Sharma, Parth Zutshi, was called by the police on Sunday for questioning on the incident.

Speaking to media present outside the police station Parth, who claims to have not been present on sets at the time of the incident, said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter."

He added, "When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide but I was not sure. After asking people I was told that she had actually passed away."

Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed but she did not take any kind of drugs.

According to Waliv police, they received information that after a tea break, Sharma went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police was informed.

The police broke the door open and found her hanging.

She made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

