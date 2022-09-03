Try this Lemon Curd and Ricotta Mini Pancakes recipe at home

Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022

Lemon Curd and Ricotta Mini Pancakes with cream cheese and white chocolate ganache

INGREDIENTS

For Lemon Curd and Ricotta Pancakes:

1 cup A/P flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup confectioners sugar

1/4 cup cornmeal

1 tsp lemon zest

3/4 cup lemon curd (store bought)

1/4 tsp vanilla essence

2 eggs separated

1/4 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup melted butter (salted)

A/R milk room temperature

For White Chocolate and Cream Cheese ganache:

1 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup white chocolate melted and cooled

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp butter

A/R icing sugar

1 tsp lemon zest

METHOD

For Pancakes:

Except for the cornmeal, sift all the dry ingredients including the sugar. Combine lemon zest, lemon curd, vanilla essence, egg yolk, ricotta cheese and melted butter.

Lightly whisk the wet ingredients together. Add this to the flour mixture. Add the cornmeal and mix again.

Beat egg whites to soft peak. Fold in the egg whites into the batter carefully.

Add milk as required to get the desired consistency.

Heat the poffertjes or mini pancake maker (you can even make these in Paniyaram or Appe maker).

Smear butter and pour the batter into the moulds. Cook with a lid on top. Once brown specks appear below, flip the pancake and cook the other side for few seconds.

These are best served warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

For Cream Cheese and White Chocolate ganache:

In a bowl, beat the cream cheese till it is soft and creamy. Add powdered sugar, lemon zest and butter. Beat again.

Gradually add small portions of the ganache to the cream cheese mix.

Beat well till all the chocolate has been used up and the mixture is smooth and thick without any lumps.

Recipe courtesy Suma Nair, a Dubai-based blogger