Try these top Arabic Iftars in the UAE

The soap has helped launch the careers of such prime time and film actors as Vivica A. Fox, David Hasselhoff, Adam Brody and Tom Selleck
Asateer Tent, Atlantis The Palm
Atlantis, The Palm has brought back its renowned Asateer Tent to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan. Featuring beautiful terrace seating options, the venue has an elegant yet modern look and feel of the ambiance and decor. Diners can enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. The Iftar buffet is priced at Dh260 per person on weekdays (Monday – Thursday) and Dh280 per person on weekends (Friday - Sunday), inclusive of water and Ramadan juices. For reservations, call +971 4 426 2626.
Café Society
Dubai Marina's refined eatery Café Society has brought diners the opportunity to experience true Ramadan Nights with their loved ones. The restaurant is offering an Iftar buffet bursting with flavours where guests can break their fasts. Diners can indulge in the restaurant’s authentic Arabic dishes including hot and cold mezza, soups, Chicken Moghrabiya, Lamb Thareed, Kofta Kebab, Labnah and a variety of desserts and refreshing juices. Priced at Dh155 per person, from 7pm to 9pm. For reservations, call call +971 4 318 3755.
The Market Place, Marriott Al Jaddaf
The impressive all-day dining restaurant The Market Place is serving the best of Arabic favourites part of their lavish Iftar buffet. Mezze platters, Dawood Basha, Samak Traboulsi, baked fish with Tahini, and many more staples for diners to relish, along with live counters preparing Ouzi, Shawarma, Arabic Mix Grill and Saaj Bread, are among the highlights at the Iftar experience. Sunset to 9pm, throughout Ramadan. Dh225 per person, 40 per cent off per person during the first week of Ramadan. For reservations, call +971 4317 7777.
Ahead of the holy month, celebrities flocked down to the Kingdom to perform holy pilgrimage; they also share their journey on social media