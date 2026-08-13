Travis Kelce calls wedding to Taylor Swift ‘best night of my life’

Travis Kelce has opened up about his wedding to pop superstar Taylor Swift, describing the celebration as “the best night of my life”, according to Reuters.

Speaking during Kansas City Chiefs training camp, Kelce reflected on the July 3 wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which brought together around 1,000 guests.

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said, according to Reuters, as he thanked those who attended and helped make the celebration possible.

The guest list included several major names from entertainment and sport, including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady, as well as a number of Kelce’s Chiefs teammates. Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Kelce also described the wedding as “crazy” and thanked the owners of Madison Square Garden for allowing the couple to transform the famous New York venue for their private celebration.

The arena was turned into a garden-style setting for the wedding, which took place as New York experienced a summer heat wave. Kelce said the venue’s air conditioning was one of the practical reasons it worked so well for the event.

The location also held personal significance for the NFL player, who said Madison Square Garden was a venue he had admired since childhood.

Swift and Kelce married after a high-profile relationship that began three years earlier. The couple announced their engagement in August 2025.

At the wedding, Swift’s brother Austin served as her “man of honor”, while Kelce’s brother and former NFL star Jason Kelce was best man. Swift and Kelce wore outfits by Christian Dior, while the singer chose Cartier jewellery for the occasion.