Travis Kelce surprises fans at Taylor Swift’s London show

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 12:44 PM

During her recent performance in London, Taylor Swift delighted fans at Wembley Stadium by bringing to the stage a special guest: her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a surprise appearance during Swift's rendition of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

According to the Eras tour's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Kelce was dressed in a sleek tuxedo paired with a sparkling top hat. He joined Swift on stage to participate in one of her signature outfit changes.

The NFL star not only lifted Swift gracefully but also playfully assisted in powdering her face.

The audience erupted into cheers and applause upon Kelce's appearance, adding an extra layer of excitement to Swift's ongoing Eras Tour.

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart is a track from Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which has been a central theme of her current tour.