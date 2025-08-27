  • search in Khaleej Times
Trailer of Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' out, film to hit theatres on August 28

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 12:37 PM

The much-awaited trailer of superstar Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam has released.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles.

At under two minutes, the trailer showcases a humorous yet emotionally layered interaction between Mohanlal and Sangeeth Prathap, where his character expresses his confused state of mind.

As per the trailer, Mohanlal appears to be playing a middle-aged man who visits characters played by Malavika Mohanan and Sangeetha.

The movie is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Aashirvad Cinemas shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

The film has been granted a U certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, India's censor board.

Sharing a poster of his character on Instagram, Mohanlal shared the news with a poster of his character in Hridayapoorvam.

Calling it a "censor clean" movie, the superstar announced that the film will be making its way to theatres on August 28, 2025.

With its story by Akhil Sathyan, Sonu TP has penned its screenplay and dialogues. Justin Prabhakaran is its music director.