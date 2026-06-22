'Toy Story 5' scores biggest opening of 2026 with $312m worldwide

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 has stormed the global box office, earning a massive $312 million worldwide during its opening weekend and setting several records for the long-running animated franchise.

According to reports from Variety, the film collected $160 million from 4,425 theatres across North America, securing the biggest domestic debut of the year and surpassing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which opened with $131.7 million.

The latest instalment also delivered the biggest opening in the Toy Story franchise, overtaking 2019's Toy Story 4, which launched with $120 million.

In addition, Toy Story 5 recorded the second-largest animated opening weekend in box office history, behind only Incredibles 2, which debuted with $182.7 million.

Internationally, the film added $152 million, bringing its worldwide opening weekend total to $312 million.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, the film reunites fan-favourite toys Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie for a new adventure. The story follows Bonnie as she becomes increasingly attached to a children's smart tablet called Lilypad, forcing the toys to navigate a world where technology competes for their owner's attention.

The voice cast features Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

The film also received an unexpected boost from pop superstar Taylor Swift, who contributed an original end credits song titled I Knew It, I Knew You.

Swift shared a video on social media revealing that she had watched Toy Story 5 and was immediately inspired to write music for the film.

"I got so inspired, got the songwriter zoomies, went home, wrote the end credit song for Toy Story 5," Swift said. "We have now produced it, and I'm doing vocals."

Earlier this month, Swift attended the film's Los Angeles premiere, where she surprised audiences with a live performance of the song. She also joined legendary composer Randy Newman for a duet of the franchise's signature tune, You've Got a Friend in Me.

Speaking at the premiere, Swift expressed her appreciation for becoming part of one of animation's most beloved franchises.

With record-breaking box office numbers and a high-profile musical collaboration, Toy Story 5 has quickly established itself as one of the year's biggest cinematic successes.