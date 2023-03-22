'TOWIE' star Yazmin Oukhellou turns realtor in Dubai

The actress is seeking solace and success in culturally rich and safe environment

by Mazhar Farooqui

British reality TV star Yazmin Oukhellou, who rose to fame on ITVBe hit show The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE), has made a life-changing decision to switch careers and join the real estate industry in Dubai.

The 28-year-old reality star revealed that she moved to the UAE from UK to begin a new chapter in her journey and find success and solace in a culturally rich and safe environment, following the tragic loss of her boyfriend Jake McLean, who died in a car accident in Bodrum, Turkey, last year.

The incident left Yazmin with serious injuries to her arm, with doctors describing her survival as nothing short of miraculous, considering the notorious location of the crash.

In an interview with City Times, Yazmin expressed her reasons for choosing Dubai as her new home, citing the city’s cultural diversity, privacy and safety as some of the key factors. "Dubai ticks all the right boxes as it allows me to be able to be myself. It provides me with the privacy I need to heal and has a culturally rich environment. I am also fond of being around people who are successful and inspiring, and Dubai fits the bill perfectly."

Yazmin has landed a job with a Dubai-based real estate company and is excited to start her new journey in the dynamic and fast-paced world of real estate.

Speaking about her latest career move on her Instagram story, she shared her enthusiasm saying: “It’s crazy; the property market has never been as big as it is now out here. You’ve got to be extremely tenacious, extremely resilient, but fingers crossed, I’ve got what it takes. I’m definitely excited for what the future holds.”

Yazmin said she weighed her career options while recovering from the mental and physical scars of her accident and realised that life is too short to waste time.

She said, “I didn’t want to be a small fish in a big pond. I would rather work with a small team of successful individuals who will help me grow both professionally and personally."

Bradley Norris, managing director of Dubai-based Sycamore Real Estate, said Yazmin is a great value addition to her team. “She hit the ground running and has already made immense contribution to the team. She brings great energy and her passion for the business is outstanding. We are thrilled to have her on board."