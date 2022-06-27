Top things to do this Monday around the UAE

Here’s a guide to fun-filled activities and food offers to beat those Monday blues

By CT Desk Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 12:00 AM

Summer activities for kids

This summer, kids can have a blast at OliOli’s Summer Blast Camps. Children aged 4-10 can experience different themed activities each week, with special curated activities to keep the kids engaged and excited. The themes are Jurassic, Splash, Cosmic, and Powers. The Blast Camps are a drop-off program with 3 options; Dh990 per week for Morning Blast; Dh690 per week for Afternoon Blast; Dh1450 per week for All Day Blast.

Tropical summer party

One of Dubai’s favourite beach clubs, Barasti is inviting guests to their Summer Sanctum to relax, sip cold drinks, and party in a covered, Aztec-themed rainforest, complete with rainfall and plenty of offers. All summer, party-goers can enjoy live DJs, free entry, and unlimited refills from Monday to Wednesday on purchasing a special chalice cup for Dh500. Open from 9am till late.

Art exhibition

Art enthusiasts head to Sharjah Art Foundation to check out their current exhibitions featuring a wide-ranging slate of pioneering contemporary artists from the MEASA region, including solo presentations of Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Khalil Rabah, and artist studio CAMP. On view until July 4. Admission to exhibitions is free and bookings can be made at ticket.sharjahart.org.

Poke Pa’ina Festival

Sumo Sushi & Bento is back with its annual Poke Pa’ina Festival, this time adding two new authentic Hawaiian bowls to its menu. The Lawai’a bowl, priced at Dh55, offers refreshing slices of tuna, salmon, prawn, and crabstick drizzled with Sumo’s signature sauce, topped with avocado, wakame, and tobiko. The Chirashi Bowl, priced at Dh59, is a bed of sushi rice topped with tuna, salmon, and Hamachi chunks, filled with avocado, ebi sushi, garnished with ikura salmon and Sakura mix. Available at all locations of Sumo Sushi & Bento with a limited time offer.

Yalla Biryani!

One for the people in Abu Dhabi; now you can order flavourful biryanis from Yalla Biryani, which is now delivering across the capital city. From chicken and lamb biryanis, to butter chicken biryani and mushroom pulao, there is a rice dish on the menu suitable for all foodies. Desserts include Gulab Jamun and Rasmalai. Foodies ordering directly from chatfood.io get a 25 per cent off for a limited time only, and 20 per cent off when ordering from Zomato, Noon Food, Talabat, Deliveroo and Careem.

Warrior course for kids

Gear up, it is activity time! Grab your little ones and head to Sky Zone, Ibn Battuta Mall for special classes where instructors will teach kids new flip tricks, a warrior course, and so much more. The 60-minute classes are for kids aged 6-15. Dh150 for 1 session; Dh999 for 8 sessions.