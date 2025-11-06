Top things to do in the UAE this weekend: New brunches, fitness events, and dining experiences

The UAE’s weekend lineup is bursting with energy, flavour, and fresh experiences for every kind of explorer. Whether you’re in the mood to savour a sky-high brunch, dive into modern Caribbean cuisine, or embrace wellness by the beach, there’s something new to discover across the Emirates. Add a snowy fitness challenge and a touch and you’ve got a weekend that blends indulgence, movement, and style in true UAE fashion. Here are the top things to do this weekend in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Embrace mindful movement

This season, Jumeirah partners with globally renowned mindful movement brand Sanctum to host a series of transformative wellness sessions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Taking place at Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, the 60-minute sunrise and sunset sessions invite guests to reconnect mind and body through movement, music, and mindfulness. Guided by expert instructors and set against stunning beachfront views, participants will experience a cathartic journey enhanced by tailored playlists, ice baths, and complimentary wellness amenities. Priced at Dh215 per person, the sessions run on select dates from November to January, embodying Jumeirah’s philosophy of “A Life Well Led.”

Experience the Black Dragon Brunch

TATTU Dubai, the newest addition to Dubai Marina’s dining scene, brings an elevated modern Asian experience to the city’s skyline from floors 74 to 81. The venue offers a range of signature experiences, from refined business lunches and afternoon teas to weekend tasting menus. This weekend, guests can enjoy the Black Dragon Brunch, a bold new culinary affair held every Saturday on Floor 74 from 12pm to 4pm. Diners can choose from three curated packages — Soft (Dh495), House (Dh545), or Signature (Dh695) — each designed to deliver a luxurious and customisable brunch experience with stunning 360-degree city views.

Cruise into the weekend with Route 66 Live

Get ready to hit the open road every Friday at Route 66 Live, where the spirit of California meets the glamour of Dubai at Pacific Groove, Paramount Hotel. From 7:30pm to 10:30pm, guests can enjoy a lively evening of surf, turf, and live music, all designed to capture the energy of the iconic American highway. Choose from a Surf and Turf Grill Sharing Menu starting at Dh339, with options for unlimited soft beverages (Dh419), house beverages (Dh499), or signature beveragea, and enjoy a 40 per cent discount when booking in advance.

Conquer the cold

Take your fitness game to new heights this Dubai Fitness Challenge with a first-of-its-kind HYROX Class in the Snow. Hosted by Gravity Calisthenics Gym at Ski Dubai, this adrenaline-fueled, one-hour session blends strength, endurance, and cardio in an exhilarating sub-zero environment. Taking place on November 9 at 6:30am inside the Mall of the Emirates’ iconic snow park, the class offers a rare chance to train in icy conditions for Dh130 per person. Limited spots are available — WhatsApp 058 900 8104 to secure your place and embrace the ultimate cold-weather workout.

Try a bold new caribbean menu

Miss Lily’s, Dubai’s beloved Caribbean hotspot, enters a vibrant new era with an all-new menu that celebrates bold flavours, creative flair, and cultural connection. A collaboration between Executive Chef Richie Richards and New York’s Chef Brittney “Stikxz” Williams, the refreshed line-up fuses the soul of Jamaica with the energy of NYC. The menu introduces standout dishes like Jerk Octopus with roasted garlic hummus, Tamarind Glazed Duck Breast, Miss Lily’s Lobster Roll, and the comforting Stew Chicken Pasta, all showcasing modern Caribbean artistry. A new beverage list completes the experience.