Watersports, brunches, and more: Top things to do in the UAE from October 24-26

Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend? The UAE is buzzing with experiences that blend culture, cuisine, and adventure — from the Kite World Cup making waves in Abu Dhabi to the West End sensation Grease The Musical lighting up Dubai Opera. Head to Al Ain for a neon-lit desert night under the stars, unwind with live beats in DIFC, or treat the family to an indulgent brunch. Whether you’re after sun-soaked afternoons or after-dark entertainment, here’s your guide to the best things to do this weekend across the Emirates:

World-class watersports at Abu Dhabi shores

For the first time, Abu Dhabi will host the Kite World Cup as part of the Fahid Island Watersports Festival, running from October 25 to November 2. More than 150 international athletes — including top kitesurfers from France, Spain, the USA and the UAE — will compete in a thrilling line-up of kitesurfing, wing foiling, e-foiling, wake foiling and freestyle events. Held at the scenic Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa, the free-to-attend festival promises an action-packed week of elite competition, live music, food trucks, family entertainment, and hands-on water activities for visitors. Open daily from 1pm to 6pm on weekdays and 12pm to 6pm on weekends.

Check out Grease The Musical

Get ready to slick back your hair and step into Rydell High as the hit West End production of Grease The Musical makes its long-awaited Middle East debut at Dubai Opera from October 24 to November 2. Presented by Dubai Opera, MAC Global, and People Entertainment Group, the limited 10-show run will deliver all the classic hits — from Summer Nights to Greased Lightnin’ — performed by a dynamic young cast led by Christopher Foley (Danny) and Amelia Colfar (Sandy). With dazzling choreography, infectious energy, and irresistible nostalgia, this electrifying production promises to be one of Dubai’s must-see theatrical events of the year. Tickets are available now at DubaiOpera.com.

A neon desert adventure under the stars

Cosmic Glow 2025 returns to Jebel Hafit Desert Park for its second season this autumn, transforming Al Ain’s night sky into a glowing celebration of astronomy, art, and Emirati heritage. Taking place across three Saturdays — October 25, November 1 and November 8 — the immersive evening event features guided stargazing with experts from the International Astronomy Center, astrophotography sessions, glow-in-the-dark painting, silk-screening, and vibrant Neon Drumming Circles set to a live DJ. Limited to 150 guests per night, attendees can also join the moonlit Ancient Tombs Night Tour, enjoy open-fire BBQ dining, and even stay overnight with special hotel or glamping packages. Tickets start from Dh210 for adults and Dh150 for kids under 12 on Platinumlist, offering a one-of-a-kind cosmic experience beneath the desert stars.

Mediterranean flavours meet mesmerising beats

This season, ALAYA in DIFC is turning up the volume with an all-new lineup of live performances that blend Middle Eastern soul with global rhythms. From Thursday to Saturday, the restaurant-lounge transforms into a vibrant haven of sound and flavour, featuring Lebanese percussionist Pascale Farhat and DJ Ray Ro on Thursdays and Saturdays from 8.30pm, and Hawazin on Fridays from 9pm with their signature fusion of tribal electronic house and traditional instruments. Guests can savour sharing-style plates and inventive beverages while soaking in ALAYA’s refined, mosaic-inspired interiors. Perfect for weekend nights out, ALAYA promises a multisensory journey with music, cuisine, and culture.

A family-friendly feast

Toshi at the Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai has introduced Toshi Brunch & Beyond, a vibrant new weekend experience that fuses Asian flair with Middle Eastern favourites. Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring over 30 varieties of sushi and sashimi, sizzling wok and grill stations, and an indulgent global dessert counter. The brunch offers a lively atmosphere with DJ Brunch Beats, and younger guests are treated to a dedicated kids’ corner complete with a mini buffet, cinema, and activities. Prices start from Dh229.

Sun, sound, and island vibes

Soak up the sunshine and good vibes at Hidden Beach Brunch, the ultimate tropical escape at Float Lounge, Vida Creek Beach. Every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, guests can unwind to a beachside soundtrack of Tropical House, Funk, and Disco while indulging in vibrant live stations and island-inspired dishes. With stunning palm-framed views and golden-hour energy, it’s the perfect setting for laid-back lounging or all-day revelry. Packages start from Dh250 per adult with soft beverages, while children aged 6–11 can join for Dh125. Gather your crew and let the rhythm of the beach set the tone for your weekend.