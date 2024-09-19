Top things to do in the UAE from September 20-22

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM

The weekend is here, so is our guide to all the fun-filled things happening around the country. Here's the list:

Popular beach club reopens

Soul Beach Dubai is reopening for the season on Saturday, September 21 at JA The Resort’s marina. The beach club will feature beachside festivals, starting with the OFF GRID event, headlined by DJ Marc Kinchen (MK). Operated in partnership with Dubai Dance District, Soul Beach offers a seamless day-to-night experience, open Tuesday through Sunday. Entry costs Dh250, fully redeemable on food and beverages. The new season will include a range of music-driven events designed to create a lively beach atmosphere.

Indulge in a French-Mediterranean menu

Riviera by Jean Imbert, located at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, has introduced a new French-Mediterranean menu for the upcoming season. Overlooking Marasi Bay Marina with stunning city skyline views, this Michelin-starred restaurant offers a serene dining experience with botanical-inspired interiors. Chef Jean Imbert's menu features a variety of starters like Pissaladière and Veal tonnato, mains such as Bouillabaisse and roasted chicken with truffle, and sides like Panisse and PW’s corn. Diners can still enjoy signature dishes like Jean’s avocado and Ratatouille tart. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner by reservation, along with a Riviera Bar open in the afternoon and evening.

Enjoy a free pizza

Cafe Society is offering a buy one, get one free deal on all pizzas and soft beverages this weekend. Guests can enjoy a range of delicious pizzas, from classic Margheritas to more adventurous options, in a relaxed atmosphere at Tamani Hotel, Dubai Marina. The offer is available from Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm, making weekends a perfect time to indulge in tasty pizzas.

Make beach-inspired accessories

Feels juice bar and kitchen has partnered with FoscArt for a sustainable, beach-inspired accessory workshop, with proceeds supporting the Azraq Foundation’s marine conservation efforts. Participants will use recycled materials like plastic, paper beads, seashells, and fabric scraps to create unique accessories. The workshop, priced at Dh100, includes all materials, a healthy drink, and a meal. Feels, known for its eco-friendly practices, will host workshops at Marsa Al Arab on September 21 and 28, and in Abu Dhabi on October 5. Proceeds will go towards Azraq’s Taher initiative, which combats marine debris. Limited seats are available for registration.

Pre-theatre meal