Top things to do in the UAE from September 13-15

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 3:55 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 4:04 PM

The weekend is here, so is our guide to top things to do around the UAE. Here's the list:

Check out a musical

CHICAGO, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, is playing at Yas Island's Etihad Arena until September 22. Set in a jazz-filled world of fame and crime, the musical follows the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two ambitious women entangled in a thrilling tale of passion, murder, and betrayal. Tickets start at Dh200.

Smash on the go!

The Smash Mobile, launched by The Smash Room in the UAE, is a mobile version of their popular entertainment concept, offering people a fun and therapeutic way to relieve stress by smashing items. This mobile smash room can be booked for various events like bridal parties, birthdays, and office gatherings, bringing the experience directly to customers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Fujairah. Bookings can be made through their website.

Teachers unite!

T.G.I.T. Friday (Thank Goodness I’m a Teacher) is a weekly event in at McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park, offering teachers unlimited beverages, a sharing platter, and live entertainment for Dh132. Held every Friday from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, it's the perfect way for educators to unwind and enjoy a fun afternoon after a long week.

Flower workshop

InterContinental Dubai Marina's Ginter Bar is offering a flower arrangement workshop paired with high tea on September 14, from 2pm to 4pm. The event costs Dh350 for a classic afternoon tea, including the flower workshop. For bookings, email res.icdubaimarina@ihg.com or call 04 446 6777.

Head for a staycation!

Central Hotels & Resorts is offering a 49 per cent discount across all its properties with their End-of-Summer deals, available until September 30. Whether guests seek a family staycation, romantic getaway, or solo escape, these offers provide a chance to enjoy luxury before summer ends.