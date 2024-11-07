Top things to do in the UAE from November 8-10

The weekend is here, so is our list to all the fun things happening around the UAE. Here's the list:

24-hour cycling event

Veo, in partnership with U By Emaar, is hosting a 24-hour cycling event, the "Veo Ride – 24 Hours Cycling Class," as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024. From 10am on November 8 to 10am on November 9 at Dubai Creek Harbour, participants can test their endurance with 24 one-hour cycling classes led by Master Trainer Marwan Albanna. U By Emaar is the event’s official partner, with gifts from Squatwolf for participants. Secure your spot at Veo Fitness.

Free ice cream samples

Little Moons is bringing a special two-day pop-up to Dubai’s beaches this weekend, on November 9 and 10, from 11am to 7pm. The event will feature a giant floating mochi visible across Dubai's skyline and offer free ice cream samples wrapped in their signature chewy mochi dough. Visitors can enjoy a range of vegan and gluten-free flavours like Pineapple & Mandarin sorbet, Honey Roasted Pistachio, and Passionfruit & Mango. The pop-up also includes chances to win exclusive merch and a month’s supply of Little Moons. Find the experience at JBR, The Beach.

Customise your sneakers

New Balance has opened its first open-mall store at City Walk, Dubai, expanding its presence in the UAE to 8 stores. Visitors can check out the new store and take part in a variety of free activities. Highlights include a charms station for sneaker personalisation, a live DJ (DJ Shef Codes), a customisable açaí bar, a candy station with 2000s favourites, a retro photo booth, disposable Kodak cameras, and a live podcast with sneaker experts Edmund Jay and Mark. Guests can explore New Balance’s new MADE collection and New Energy launches in a vibrant, nostalgic atmosphere.

Santorini Brunch

OIA is launching its first Santorini Saturday Brunch on November 9, running every Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. This poolside event will feature a Greek and Mediterranean sharing-style set menu, free-flowing drinks, and live entertainment, including dancers, music, and a DJ. Prices start at Dh299 per person. For bookings, call or WhatsApp +971 54 997 9881 or email eatout.ovh@jaresorts.com.

Themed events at The Green Planet

The Green Planet Dubai’s Camping in the Rainforest experience returns with themed weekend events from November to December. Themes include Fall in the Rainforest on select November dates with autumnal storytelling and animal feeding, and Festive Camping on December weekends featuring snow, a Santa meet-and-greet, and holiday crafts. Each event runs from 7pm to 8am and includes activities like marshmallow roasting, scavenger hunts, and educational tours. Prices start at Dh850 for a two-person tent and Dh1,650 for a four-person tent. For more info, visit The Green Planet Dubai.

Asha Chand's annual entertainment program celebrates its 25th anniversary with Sindhyat Jo Melo on November 10 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai. The event will honor notable Sindhi achievers, including comedian Atul Khatri and Radio Sindhi creator Deepak Keswani, with Shri Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament, as the Chief Guest. Highlights include performances by singers Vipin Shewani and Pooja Vazirani, traditional dances, and celebrity host Simran Ahuja. Asha Chand aims to inspire cultural pride while embracing modern influences. Tickets are by invitation; call 050 3991957 for more details. Enjoy sunset views Birds Dubai introduces the Sunset Series, an evening culinary experience from 4pm to 7pm, featuring scenic views, live performances, and a refined menu. Guests can enjoy signature dishes inspired by Japanese and seafood flavours, such as Seabass Tartare Roll, Sushi Salmon Aburi, and Shrimp Tempura, paired with exclusive beverages like Caramel Sparrow and Tanager's Essence. Designed for romantic evenings or social gatherings, the series provides a memorable dining escape with Dubai's cityscape at sunset as the backdrop.