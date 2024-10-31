Top things to do in the UAE from November 1-3

Vox Moonlight, Dubai's beloved open-air cinema, has reopened for the winter season on the rooftop of Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road. Offering luxurious seating options like Private Cabanas, Loungers, and Bean Bags, this outdoor cinema combines stunning Dubai skyline views with Dolby 7.1 Surround sound and top visual tech. Guests can enjoy an extensive food and drink menu from their seats. Vox Moonlight screens Hollywood, Bollywood, and Arabic movies daily, with family-friendly sessions on weekends. Open until May, tickets start at Dh55 and are available on voxcinemas.com or the Vox Cinemas app.

Wellness Weekend

Enjoy a variety of free fitness classes every weekend until November 24, from 9am to 8pm. Options range from strength-focused sessions like BB & CORE and Pilates Burn to calming practices such as Sunset Gentle Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga. High-energy options include Dance Beat, Power Circuit, and Sunset Ride cycling, while Motion Mobility sessions enhance flexibility and recovery. Perfect for all fitness levels, each class offers unique ways to tone, relax, or challenge yourself.

Limited-edition Halloween cake

L’ETO has introduced a limited-edition Halloween cake collection for an elegant "Mystical Night" celebration. These luxurious cakes feature seasonal flavours, like the Spicy Chai Cake, rich Chocolate Caramel Cake, Harvest Carrot Cake, cosy Pumpkin Cake, and multi-layered Boo Cake, all crafted with enchanting twists. For extra spooky fun, a Halloween Cupcake Set with Nutella or Vanilla flavours, topped with festive decorations, is also available. Each treat is designed to add indulgence and mystery to Halloween gatherings, with availability online and limited selections in-store.

Spanish-themed nights

Experience an authentic Flamenco Fiesta every Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM at Envy, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort. This lively Spanish-themed event features classic tapas, seafood paella, and desserts like crema catalana and churros. Guests are greeted with sangria and can choose from three packages: soft drinks (AED 249), house drinks (AED 349), or premium drinks (AED 449). Enjoy live Flamenco music, a chic ambiance, and a sea-facing terrace for a memorable evening filled with Spanish cuisine, vibrant music, and festive atmosphere. Party this weekend On Saturday, November 2, Bla Bla Dubai presents the 90s and 00s MIXTAPE Festival, featuring iconic noughties stars Gareth Gates, Melanie C, Peter Andre, and S Club, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary with hits like Bring It All Back and Don’t Stop Movin. You just can't miss it. Coffee and chill

With cooler temperatures, The Coffee Club at Oasis Mall offers a perfect al fresco breakfast spot on Sheikh Zayed Road. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee and a variety of breakfast classics in a relaxing outdoor setting. The café’s cosy interiors feature a mural by Emirati artist Khaled Al Jaberi, celebrating Australia-UAE cultural ties. This 19th UAE location adds to The Coffee Club’s growing presence across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Ideal for family gatherings, friend meet-ups, or solo relaxation this weekend.