Top things to do in the UAE from January 31 to February 2

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the best offers and activities around the country. Here's the list:

Squid Games-inspired competition

Al Ghurair Centre is set to host an immersive Squid Game-inspired competition on February 1 from 6pm to 8pm, transforming its grand atrium into a high-stakes battlefield. Participants will take on iconic challenges like ‘Red Light, Green Light’ in a safe, family-friendly setting, with a chance to win up to Dh5,000. While online registration is closed, last-minute participants can register on-site by 5.30pm. Think you have what it takes? Join the game and test your skills.

Lunch in the tallest building

Starting February 1, head to At.mosphere Burj Khalifa on the 122nd floor where you will find a sophisticated business lunch for Dubai’s professionals and food enthusiasts. The three-course menu (Dh325 per person) features gourmet starters, mains, and desserts, complemented by free-flowing bubbles. Dishes include beef carpaccio, foie gras terrine, short ribs, seared sea bream, truffle croque monsieur, and indulgent desserts like chocolate hazelnut foam and crème brûlée. Every Saturday & Sunday, 12pm – 3pm.

Break the Block party

On February 1, Break the Block takes over Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai, for an electrifying night of music, dance, and immersive visuals. Presented by Brag in collaboration with Expo City, this high-energy event features world-class DJs, independent artists, stunning light shows, and vibrant urban culture. Headlining the night is Bonobo, alongside JAEL and Rosey Gold from Soulection, delivering genre-defying beats. With buzzing bars, delicious bites, and non-stop music, this is the must-attend party of the season. Tickets start at Dh195 for ages 21+, available on Ticketmaster.ae.

Food festival

Get ready for a culinary extravaganza at Dubai Parks and Resorts' RIVERLAND Dubai Food Festival. With over 24 dining options and 100+ dishes, visitors can indulge in global flavours from Italian classics to juicy burgers and authentic Indian snacks. The festival also features live music, DJ sets, parades, Dino meet-and-greets, kids' activities, and dazzling eco-friendly laser shows, capped off by fireworks every Saturday at 9.30pm. Tickets start at Dh50, including food tokens and festival entry.

Arabesque afternoon tea

Indulge in the Arabesque Afternoon Tea at Al Bayt, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, where tradition meets contemporary elegance. Set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai Creek Harbour, this refined experience offers a curated selection of artisanal pastries and savoury delights, complemented by impeccable service and breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline. Available daily from 3pm to 6pm, the experience is priced at Dh190 per person (including a welcome drink and hot beverage) or Dh360 for two. For reservations, call 04 559 8870. Visit a fashion pop-up Themis Zouganeli, the visionary behind THEMIS Z, is hosting a weekend pop-up at Bungalo34 until February 2. Known for her timeless designs and collaborations with Dior Maison and Atelier Swarovski, Themis' partnership with Collective Africa brings collections that blend Greek elegance with modern sophistication. Featured items include bespoke porcelain plateware and her Hydra Collection of silk caftans and dresses, reflecting a commitment to refinement, sustainability, and artistry.