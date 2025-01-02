Top things to do in the UAE from January 3-5

The weekend is here, so is our guide to fun-filled activities around town. Here's the list:

Celebrate the season at a Hollywood-inspired theme park

Experience the last days of Hollywood Holidays at Motiongate Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, before the festive celebrations end on January 12th. Delight in heartwarming shows like Santa’s Wish List, festive dances at King Julien’s Holiday Stomp, frosty fun with the Penguins of Madagascar Real Chill Christmas, and magical tales at Smurfmas Storytime. Don’t miss the vibrant Hollywood Holidays Parade, interactive street shows, and the enchanting North Pole Express ride to Santa’s Workshop. With 29 thrilling rides, seasonal treats, festive character meet-and-greets, and a sparkling Christmas tree, it’s the perfect holiday escape for all ages.

Visit the Enchanted Wonderland

Nakheel Mall’s Enchanted Wonderland invites children to a festive, interactive experience until January 8. Young visitors can enjoy gingerbread house decorating, personalized ornament crafting, and holiday keepsake workshops, guided by skilled artisans. Located on the 2nd floor near VOX Cinema and Ground Control, the event runs daily from 2pm to 8pm, complemented by festive décor across the mall near Depachika, H&M, and GO Sport, spreading holiday cheer for all.

Did somebody say tacos?

Tacosita, a hidden gem in Dubai’s Barsha Heights, is redefining Mexican street food with its bold flavours, authentic recipes, and a creative approach to tacos. Founded by Chef Salam, who traded corporate life for the soul of Mexican cuisine, Tacosita serves freshly prepared dishes inspired by the chefs’ immersive time in Mexico. Signature items like slow-cooked Birria Tacos and creamy Tacos Gobernador are offered at an affordable Dh39-46 per person, delivering unmatched quality and taste. With outdoor seating, a drive-through, and a focus on authenticity and creativity, Tacosita has quickly become a beloved destination, aiming to set the standard for Mexican street food regionally and globally.

Jalebi fest for dessert lovers

Chatori Gali, Dubai’s popular North Indian vegetarian restaurant, is celebrating the Winter Jalebi Festival, offering a creative twist on everyone’s favourite Indian dessert. The festival features indulgent treats like Jalebi Milkshake, Pineapple Jalebi, Jalebi Paratha, and Jalebi Ice Cream, alongside classics like CG’s Special Jalebi Kesariya and Doodh Jalebi. Running daily from 11am to midnight (9am on Sundays) at Al Barsha, Al Nahda, Silicon Oasis, and Al Karama, the festival pairs these sweet delights with Chatori Gali’s signature savoury dishes, making it a must-visit for comfort food and nostalgia this winter.

Italian DJ Davide Squillace in the house

Don’t miss Italian tech house legend Davide Squillace at The Penthouse Dubai. Experience an electrifying night where house and techno blend seamlessly in Dubai’s ultimate party hotspot. Complimentary entry for ladies and free entry for in-house guests until 11pm, while gents can enjoy entry with three beverages starting at Dh300. For dining, advance table reservations are recommended. Go on a fortune cookie treasure hunt Dragon Mart marks its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration featuring a monumental 4-meter-tall fortune cookie sculpture in the Main Hall, on display until January 12. Shoppers can also join a fortune cookie treasure hunt, with 20 hidden cookies containing surprises and clues shared on social media until January 8, offering a chance to win exclusive products. ALSO READ: 'Better Man' Review: Robbie Williams is a chimpanzee in this emotionally gripping biopic Revealed: The most anticipated Hollywood, Bollywood films of 2025