Top things to do in the UAE from August 15-18

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 2:38 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 2:40 PM

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the ultimate things to do in the UAE. Here's the list:

Afternoon tea and spa day out

Jumeirah Beach Hotel offers a luxurious experience combining a rejuvenating spa treatment at Talise Spa and an indulgent afternoon tea at the Pearl Lounge during Afternoon Tea Week, running until August 18. Guests can enjoy a full-body massage using ancient therapeutic techniques, followed by a signature afternoon tea featuring handcrafted bites and a selection of teas and coffees. Designed for couples and friends, the package is priced at Dh675 per person, with an option to include bubbly beverages. Reservations can be made via phone or email.

New Bread Ahead Bakery spot in DIFC

Bread Ahead, the iconic London-based bakery, has opened its second Dubai location in DIFC's North Gate, following the success of its Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif pop-ups. Open daily from 8am to 10pm, the bakery offers its renowned sourdough pizzas, filled doughnuts, signature pastries, and a new 'Grab & Go' menu featuring salads, sandwiches, and fresh juices. Bread Ahead, known for its commitment to quality seasonal ingredients, brings a taste of London's culinary scene to the vibrant DIFC community.

Win Dh1000 worth of meals

wagamama has extended its "Wasteless with wagamama" campaign, originally launched in June for World Environment Month, until the end of September. The campaign aims to reduce food waste and promote mindful consumption. Key initiatives include the sale of reusable Tupperware for Dh12, with a 10 per cent discount for customers who use it when dining in and taking away food. Customers using their Tupperware five times by September are entered into a competition to win Dh1000 worth of meals. The campaign has already led to the sale of 750 boxes, a reduction of 388.8kg of Co2, and the rescue of 720 kg of food scraps. The initiative supports the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 and encourages families to engage in sustainable practices.

Head to Wild Wadi Waterpark

Wild Wadi Waterpark is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a month-long series of events throughout August, featuring live DJ pool parties, family-friendly water activities, and daily prize giveaways. Highlights include live African drum performances, arts and crafts for kids, and the Surprise Box Challenge every Friday, where visitors can win exciting prizes. UAE residents enjoy a 30 per cent discount on day passes and special offers on Platinum Annual Passes. Visitors can also get a 25 per cent discount when combining the waterpark visit with the Inside Burj Al Arab Tour. The celebration honours 25 years of fun inspired by Arabian culture, with over 30 water attractions.