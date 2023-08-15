Top things to do in the UAE

From golfing to boys night and staycations, there are plenty of fun-filled activities taking place this week

By CT Desk Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 4:21 PM

Let's Go Golfing!

Make the most of summer at Topgolf with an amazing midweek deal. Book an hour's game between Monday and Friday from opening to 3pm and get an extra hour of gameplay for free. Enjoy the air-conditioned bays and bars while staying active in Dubai's favourite entertainment venue. This offer is exclusive and not valid on public holidays or combined with other promotions. Book online by 3pm for the complimentary hour of fun ending by 5pm. Offer is available until August 31.

Week-long celebration for Indian Independence Day

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, is hosting a week-long celebration for India's Independence Day, running until August 20. Executive Chef Sonu Koithara is presenting a captivating culinary experience at the venue's restaurants. Varq is offering specially curated vegetarian and non-vegetarian set menus, featuring dishes like Achari Haldi Fish Tikka and Marthbaan Ka Meat, along with desserts like Chilled Mishti Doi with Gajrela Cannelloni. Dh250 per person inclusive of Swadeshi three-course menu. From 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm. For reservations, call 04 275 4444.

Fun-filled staycation for families

Families can enjoy a special staycation offer at The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton. The package includes a one-night stay for two adults and two children, granting access to one of the Yas Theme Parks per night: Warner Bros. World ™ Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, or SeaWorld® Yas Island Abu Dhabi. A complimentary breakfast at Sidekicks diner is also included. This offer is valid until September 30, with room rates starting from Dh900 per night for two adults and two children. Kids under 12 can stay, play, and eat for free throughout the summer. For bookings, contact 02 815 0000.

Boys' Night

Experience the ultimate Boys' Night at Roxy Cinemas with a screening of Orlando Bloom's new movie Gran Turismo. Enjoy action-packed entertainment in the Platinum Lounge with vintage arcade games, snooker, and foosball, accompanied by unlimited mocktails and delicious food like chicken wings and jalapeno poppers. Indulge in juicy burgers, hotdogs, or classic pizzas, available in the lounge or the auditorium, served directly to your fully reclining Platinum seat. This offer is available once a month on Wednesdays from 7pm at Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall, priced at Dh159 per person.

Free game of badminton

Celebrate your birthday month at Danube Sports World, the UAE's largest indoor sports facility, with a special offer. Enjoy a free game of Badminton for you and a squad of three friends. Additionally, you'll receive a customized t-shirt with your name and lucky number, and if your booking falls within your birthday week, you'll be treated to a refreshing fresh juice. This one-time offer requires prior booking and is available on one of their eight Badminton courts. Contact 800 3636 for bookings.