Top things to do for kids this summer in the UAE

From Louis Tomlinson concert to art exhibitions: Top spots to visit this weekend in the UAE
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the country
Sky Zone, Ibn Battuta Mall
Summer is here so are the countless fun-filled summer camps in the country. One of them is the Sky Zone Summer Camp where little ones can experience fun activities like Ninja Warrior Course, Free Climb, Sea of Trampolines and so much more. The physical activities can be paired with arts and crafts. Summer Camp available from July 4 till August 26. Registration fee is Dh150. For more information, email sales@skyzone.ae.
House of Wisdom
This summer, children aged 5-12 can embark on a fascinating round-the-world adventure with passports and boarding tickets at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, which features a Summer Camp with several engaging activities for the little ones. For four weeks each in July and August, young explorers at The Little Reader, HoW can check out the cultures and geography of nations like UAE, Japan, India and more. Held on weekdays, from Mondays to Thursdays. To reserve your seat, contact @sharjahhow on Instagram.
Mercato
During DSS (Dubai Summer Surprises), Jumeirah’s Mercato will come alive with several events promising families a spectacular time at the venue. Shoppers, fun-seekers, and families, all can come together to enjoy a vibrant circus extravaganza at the mall during the festival. In addition, circus themed interactive workshops for children and roaming performances will be held at Mercato throughout DSS.
Festival Plaza
Located in Jebel Ali, Dubai Festival Plaza is inviting families this summer to have a gala time indoors with exciting mall activities. Relax, chill, and unwind with friends and families at the Chill Out Zone featuring board games, foosball, pool table, table tennis and a lot more. Game installations including a Giant Chess and Giant Jenga is also available.
Kids eat free at Farzi Cafe
Families visiting Mall of the Emirates this weekend can have a fruitful time at Farzi Cafe where an ‘All You Can Eat Breakfast’ deal is active. On every purchase of the breakfast meal by mums and dads, kids eat free. Dh59 per adult, from 10am till 12pm. Available every Saturday and Sunday.
