Top things to do around the UAE from September 6-8

Boman Irani's directorial 'The Mehta Boys' to open at Chicago South Asian Film Festival
The movie is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together
The weekend is here and so is our guide to top things to do around the UAE. Here's the list:
Watch a dance show
MOTIONGATE Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, is debuting a new live dance show called BEAT BREAKER. The show features high-energy performances blending bold hip-hop beats with unique choreography, including acrobatic stunts and dance moves. Guests can enjoy the free show from Tuesday to Sunday until September 21 at the Hollywood Theater. BEAT BREAKER is the latest addition to the park's expanding entertainment offerings for adventure enthusiasts.
26-hour staycation
Jumeirah Creekside, a Dubai urban retreat, is offering a special ‘Summer City Staycation’ package for UAE and GCC guests until September end. Guests can enjoy an additional two hours for free with their 24-hour booking, and children aged 12 and under can stay and dine for free. The package includes access to temperature-controlled pools, a private cinema, and exclusive beach access at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray for club room or suite bookings. Guests can also enjoy discounts of up to 30 per cent on spa services, 20 per cent on salon services, and 20 per cent off at Irish Village. The hotel offers stunning creek views, fitness facilities, a renowned art collection, and a complimentary shuttle to key attractions like Dubai Mall and Kite Beach.
Popular JBR spot reopens
Caña, a laid-back beach bar at JBR Beach, reopens on September 6, offering new experiences with stunning views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. Blending a relaxed beach vibe with Latin American flair, guests can enjoy beverages while taking in ocean breezes and sunsets. Open daily from 4pm to 10pm, Caña transforms into an evening hotspot with a live DJ. Beach access is Dh200 per person, fully redeemable on food and drinks. Guests can also explore the nearby Caribbean-inspired restaurant, Tamoka, for a seamless beach-to-dining experience.
Ladies night
Raia Restaurant & Lounge at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, introduces "50 Shades of Pink" Ladies' Night every Friday. This luxury event offers a vibrant pink-themed ambiance, celebrating femininity and inclusivity. For Dh149, ladies can enjoy entry, complimentary beverages, and a snack platter, while men are welcome with a special package at Dh199. The event runs from 7pm to 11pm and features two hours of unlimited drinks and selected food, making it a glamorous and fun-filled evening for all.
Try a new spot at Time Out Market
Time Out Market Dubai welcomes Fusion Ceviche, a chef-owned Peruvian eatery, to its lineup this September. Known for its bold Peruvian flavours, Fusion Ceviche has earned a strong reputation since 2022 for serving some of Dubai’s best ceviche. The menu, crafted by chef-founder Penelope Diaz, will feature exclusive dishes like Trio of Tiraditos, Salmon Chilli, and Sea Bass Pesto, alongside a variety of refreshing ceviches. Chef Diaz, who represented Peru at Expo 2020 and opened the first Fusion Ceviche in JLT, continues to bring authentic Peruvian cuisine to Dubai, using key ingredients imported directly from Peru.
Indulge in British classics
Coterie Kitchen has opened its second location in the Meydan area following its success at Ibn Battuta. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and great food, the new venue offers a relaxed, all-day dining experience from 8am to 11pm. The menu features comforting British classics such as Fish & Chips, stone-baked Flatbreads, and Chicken Wings in various flavours, alongside beverages like smoothies, milkshakes, and fresh juices. It aims to be a popular spot for casual breakfasts, lunches, and dinners with friends and family.
