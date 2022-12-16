Top spots to watch the Fifa World Cup 2022 Final in Dubai

Football fans can head to one of the many fan zones in the city for the ultimate clash between Argentina and France

By CT Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 7:37 PM

Budx Fifa Fan Festival

Watch the thrilling final encounter at the official BudX Fifa Fan Festival at Dubai Harbour. The seafront district can hold up to 10,000 fans per day. The venue will screen every single minute of the game on gigantic 330sqm screens, providing an elevated tournament vibe to all visitors. Ticket prices start from Dh78.75, available through Platinum List.

The Ritz-Carlton

End the football fever in style at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. Visitors can watch the final game of the Fifa World Cup 2022 at the venue's Le Baie Pool Lounge or the Garden by La Baie, paired with breathtaking views of the ocean and the dazzling JBR skyline. Across the venue, an exclusive menu has been crafted, paying tribute to traditional sporting fare, as well as presenting unique twists on game-day classics and sharing plates to accompany the action. From Dh45 for individual menu items, with sharing platters priced from Dh150.

Football Fanzone by McGettigan's

Dubai's popular hotspot McGettigan's has gone all out for the Fifa World Cup 2022 finals. Visitors can watch the highly anticipated clash on the UAE's largest television at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Apart from an unforgettable viewing experience, visitors at the fanzone can also check out plenty of food trucks and football activations and a lot more. Dh50 per person.

Football Park DIFC

Watch the world's greatest football tournament's finals at The Football Park, DIFC. The venue offers fans various experiences including screening of live football games. Walk-ins are welcome with free entry or pre-book a table fully redeemable on F&B with drinks starting from Dh45. On Sunday, football greats Bacary Sagna and Robbie Fowler will be commentators for the match.

JBR Football Village

Beachside football festivities are on in full swing at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, JBR as France prepares to take on Argentina in the highly-anticipated Fifa World Cup 2022 final this Sunday. Visitors can indulge in a stunning football-viewing experience as well as Marina views, delicious food, live music, and entertaining games. Packages start from Dh100 per person, fully redeemable on food and beverage.

