T.O.P and Nana confirm they are dating after meeting on music video set

T.O.P and Nana have officially confirmed they are dating after first meeting while working together on a music video earlier this year.

T.O.P’s real name is Choi Seung-hyun, while Nana’s real name is Im Jin-ah.

Both stars’ agencies confirmed the relationship on October 2, following reports that the pair had been dating for several months.

Choi’s agency, Top Spot Pictures, told Korean media that the two met while filming a music video and later grew closer, with their relationship developing around June.

Nana’s agency, Sublime, also confirmed that the pair met through the music video shoot and are currently dating.

The project that brought them together was Choi’s music video for Studio54, which featured Nana alongside him.

The video was filmed in January before being released in April as part of his first full-length solo album, Another Dimension.

Reports say Choi personally reached out to Nana and asked her to appear in the video. He later explained that he felt she suited the character he had imagined for the project.

Their working relationship later developed into a romance, with Choi’s agency saying the pair began dating around June.

Nana has also addressed the relationship herself following the confirmation.

Kstyle reports that Nana wrote on Bubble that fans “must have been surprised”, said she was “a little embarrassed”, and added that she wanted to have a happy/healthy relationship.

Outside music, Choi is also an actor and recently appeared in Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2, where he played rapper Thanos.

He returned to music this year with Another Dimension, his first full-length solo album.

Nana began her career as a singer before moving into acting. Her credits include The Good Wife, Mask Girl and The Scandal.

The confirmation comes around nine months after Choi and Nana first worked together on Studio54, with the music video ultimately leading to their relationship.