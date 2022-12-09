'Top Gun: Maverick' named best film by National Board of Review

The show is based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name
Top Gun: Maverick, 2022's biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review.
Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for Top Gun: Maverick as not just a USD1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that Top Gun star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
The National Board of Review, which announced its picks Thursday, additionally awarded best cinematography to Claudio Miranda for the Top Gun sequel.
Steven Spielberg was awarded best director for his autobiographical family portrait, The Fabelmans. Gabriel LaBelle, who plays a fictionalized stand-in for young Spielberg, also won for breakthrough performance.
The Banshees of Inisherin came away with the most wins from the board. Both of its stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, took acting honors for their performances as Irish friends who have an abrupt falling out. Writer-director Martin McDonagh won best original screenplay.
Michelle Yeoh took best actress for her lauded performance in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once. Best supporting actress went to Janelle Monáe for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Mamie Till-Mobley in Chinonye Chukwu's historical drama Till, also won for breakthrough performance. The Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, whose first feature Aftersun has been one of the year's most critically acclaimed films, won best directorial debut.
Sarah Polley's Women Talking took the best ensemble award. The cast of the film includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw.
Other awards included Marcel the Shell With Shoes On for best animated feature; Lukas Dhont's tender coming-of-age tale Close for best international feature; and Sr., Robert Downey Jr.'s tribute to his filmmaking father, for best documentary.
The NBR Awards will be handed out in an untelevised gala on January 8. Last year, the group awarded Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza best film.
