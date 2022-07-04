Top dining spots around the UAE this Monday

Don’t miss the chance to indulge in these top dining options and add a sparkle to your Monday

By CT Desk Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 11:29 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM

Try out a new restaurant

VAGA, a stunning and vibrant dining destination, has opened its doors to the public and is taking diners to another level with its fusion dishes. The eatery boldly fuses Arabian and Armenian cuisines, inspired by the heritage and traditions from both regions. At Bluewaters Island.

Fine Dine at Dubai Opera

Located on the rooftop of the iconic Dubai Opera, this recently-opened fine dining eatery Belcanto merges Italian cuisine with an elegant atmosphere. From starters to mains and desserts, the team at Belcanto promises visitors an exceptional gastronomic experience. All that is paired with magic, music, art, and fashion. Open every night, weekdays from 6pm till 12:30am and weekends from 6pm till 1:30am.

New dishes from the Amazon region

Dubai’s iconic restaurant Amazonico is introducing brand new dishes from across the Amazon region. Visitors will be treated to the unique flavours inspired by the rich variety of cultures found in the Amazon. Four new dishes - Cartaganero Rice, Pulpo al Olivo and Palmito Tempura Maki, and Padrón Y Maiz - are now available to try.

Celebrate 4th of July

Head to Joe’s Backyard today to mark and celebrate the 4th of July. The eatery is offering a special hot dog and a beverage for Dh65. Monday, from 2pm till 1am.

A Smooth(ie) to start the day

Start your Monday with a delicious smoothie, perfectly brewed coffee, or tea at the Hillhouse Brasserie at Dubai Hills. Visitors can pair their delectable drinks with a delightful selection of breakfast dishes including Organic Acai Smoothie Bowl, Home Baked Pastries, The Shashuka Skillet, Waffles, Pancakes, and much more. Availably daily from 6:30-11:45am.

A blazing offer

It is 4th of July! Make the most of this American holiday with Johnny Rockets’ Spicy Houston Burger. Featuring 150g of freshly ground 100 per cent pure lean beef grilled to perfection, spicy jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & Smokin Chipotle, the lip-smacking burger is priced at Dh39 inclusive of fries and a drink. Available through Deliveroo, Zomato, and Talabat.