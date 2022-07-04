Top dining spots around the UAE this Monday

The July/August 2022 edition features on the cover Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the Maharaja of Jaipur
Try out a new restaurant
VAGA, a stunning and vibrant dining destination, has opened its doors to the public and is taking diners to another level with its fusion dishes. The eatery boldly fuses Arabian and Armenian cuisines, inspired by the heritage and traditions from both regions. At Bluewaters Island.
Fine Dine at Dubai Opera
Located on the rooftop of the iconic Dubai Opera, this recently-opened fine dining eatery Belcanto merges Italian cuisine with an elegant atmosphere. From starters to mains and desserts, the team at Belcanto promises visitors an exceptional gastronomic experience. All that is paired with magic, music, art, and fashion. Open every night, weekdays from 6pm till 12:30am and weekends from 6pm till 1:30am.
New dishes from the Amazon region
Dubai’s iconic restaurant Amazonico is introducing brand new dishes from across the Amazon region. Visitors will be treated to the unique flavours inspired by the rich variety of cultures found in the Amazon. Four new dishes - Cartaganero Rice, Pulpo al Olivo and Palmito Tempura Maki, and Padrón Y Maiz - are now available to try.
Celebrate 4th of July
Head to Joe’s Backyard today to mark and celebrate the 4th of July. The eatery is offering a special hot dog and a beverage for Dh65. Monday, from 2pm till 1am.
A Smooth(ie) to start the day
Start your Monday with a delicious smoothie, perfectly brewed coffee, or tea at the Hillhouse Brasserie at Dubai Hills. Visitors can pair their delectable drinks with a delightful selection of breakfast dishes including Organic Acai Smoothie Bowl, Home Baked Pastries, The Shashuka Skillet, Waffles, Pancakes, and much more. Availably daily from 6:30-11:45am.
A blazing offer
It is 4th of July! Make the most of this American holiday with Johnny Rockets’ Spicy Houston Burger. Featuring 150g of freshly ground 100 per cent pure lean beef grilled to perfection, spicy jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & Smokin Chipotle, the lip-smacking burger is priced at Dh39 inclusive of fries and a drink. Available through Deliveroo, Zomato, and Talabat.
