Top Bollywood films to watch out for this September

From Cuttputlli to Brahmastra, here's a list of upcoming Bollywood films

By CT Desk Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:15 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:18 PM

Cuttputlli

'Cuttputlli' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language psychological crime thriller film. It is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film 'Ratsasan.'

Director: Ranjit M Tewari

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh

Release Date: September 2, OTT

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

'Brahmastra' is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna

Release Date: September 9

Dhokha: Round D Corner

A delusional house wife with a personality disorder is taken hostage by a terrorist on the loose. A husband accused of cheating on his wife. Both have their own versions of reality, who's saying the truth?

Director: Kookie Gulati

Cast: R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumar, Aparshakti Khurrana

Release Date: September 23, 2022

Vikram Vedha

'Vikram Vedha,' a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, is a classic antagonist versus protagonist crime thriller drama.

Director: Pushkar & Gayatri

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte

Release Date: September 30, 2022

