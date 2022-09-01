Top Bollywood films to watch out for this September

Sapochnik also directed multiple acclaimed episodes of 'Game of Thrones'
Cuttputlli
'Cuttputlli' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language psychological crime thriller film. It is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film 'Ratsasan.'
Director: Ranjit M Tewari
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh
Release Date: September 2, OTT
Watch the trailer below:
Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
'Brahmastra' is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna
Release Date: September 9
Watch the trailer below:
Dhokha: Round D Corner
A delusional house wife with a personality disorder is taken hostage by a terrorist on the loose. A husband accused of cheating on his wife. Both have their own versions of reality, who's saying the truth?
Director: Kookie Gulati
Cast: R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumar, Aparshakti Khurrana
Release Date: September 23, 2022
Watch the trailer below:
Vikram Vedha
'Vikram Vedha,' a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, is a classic antagonist versus protagonist crime thriller drama.
Director: Pushkar & Gayatri
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte
Release Date: September 30, 2022
Watch the trailer below:
