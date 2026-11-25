Beyoncé has made Grammy history once again, becoming the first artist to reach 100 career nominations following the announcement of the 2027 Grammy Awards nominees on November 16.

The singer earned her latest nomination for Morning Dew (Donk) in the Best R&B Solo Performance category, extending her lead as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

While Beyoncé holds the top spot, the list also includes rappers, film composers, jazz musicians and classical conductors whose careers have earned them decades of recognition.

Here are the 10 artists with the most Grammy nominations of all time, including nominations for the upcoming 2027 ceremony.

1. Beyoncé: 100 nominations

Beyoncé became the first artist to reach 100 Grammy nominations in 2026. Her career spans solo releases and earlier work with Destiny's Child and The Carters.

She also holds the record for the most Grammy wins, with 35 awards, including Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.

2. Jay-Z: 89 nominations

Jay-Z has received 89 nominations throughout his career, making him one of the most recognised rappers in Grammy history.

His nominations include work as a solo artist and collaborations with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake. He has won 25 Grammys.

3. Paul McCartney: 86 nominations

Paul McCartney's Grammy history stretches across more than six decades, from his time with The Beatles to his solo career.

His nominations also include work with Wings and collaborations with other musicians.

4. Quincy Jones: 80 nominations

The late Quincy Jones received 80 Grammy nominations throughout his career as a producer, arranger and composer.

Known for his collaborations with Michael Jackson, including Thriller, Jones won 28 Grammys before his death in 2024.

5. John Williams: 79 nominations

John Williams has earned Grammy recognition for composing some of cinema's best-known soundtracks, including Star Wars, Jaws, E.T. and Harry Potter.

His work has made him one of the most nominated film composers in Grammy history.

6. Chick Corea: 79 nominations

Jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea shares the fifth-highest nomination total with John Williams.

His career included solo recordings, jazz fusion and collaborations with musicians across different genres.

He continued receiving nominations after his death in 2021.

7. Kanye West: 77 nominations

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has earned 77 Grammy nominations for his work as a rapper and producer.

His albums include The College Dropout, Graduation and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. He has won 24 Grammys.

8. Stevie Wonder: 75 nominations

Stevie Wonder has received 75 nominations during a career spanning more than six decades.

The singer, known for songs such as Superstition and Isn't She Lovely, has been recognised across R&B, pop and other categories.

9. Georg Solti: 74 nominations

The late conductor Georg Solti received 74 Grammy nominations for his classical music recordings.

He won 31 awards during his career and held the record for the most Grammy wins before Beyoncé surpassed him in 2023.

10. Henry Mancini: 72 nominations

Composer Henry Mancini received 72 Grammy nominations for his work in film, television and music.

He is best known for compositions including The Pink Panther Theme and Moon River. Mancini won 20 Grammys during his lifetime.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, when this year's nominees will find out who takes home the awards.