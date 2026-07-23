Tom Holland and Zendaya gifted Spider-Man-themed Mexican flag as debate erupts

Tom Holland and Zendaya shared a memorable moment with fans during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional event in Mexico after being presented with a unique, handmade Mexican flag inspired by Spider-Man.

The custom flag, created by Mexican artists, featured the traditional green, white, and red colors associated with Mexico while replacing the eagle in the center with Spider-Man's face as a tribute to the iconic superhero.

Videos from the event showed Holland and Zendaya smiling as they unfolded the handmade gift and thanked the fans who presented it.

The artists reportedly created the design specifically as a gift for Tom Holland and Zendaya, presenting it to them during the promotional event in Mexico.

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The fan-made flag sparked discussion online after photos and videos from the event were shared, with some criticizing the modified design. However, many fans pointed out that Tom Holland and Zendaya were simply accepting a handmade gift created by Mexican artists.

Many Mexican fans also pushed back against the criticism, arguing the reaction had been overstated since the flag was a fan-made creation.

They also noted there is no indication an official Mexican flag was altered, with some suggesting it was simply a custom-made piece using the colors of the Mexican flag. One commenter wrote:

"There's no indication that the official Mexican flag was tampered with it's simply artwork using the colors of the flag, not the national flag itself. Everyone knows you can't alter the official Mexican flag under Mexican law especially the artists who made this because they're Mexican."

Supporters also noted that Mexico has one of the world's largest and most passionate comic book fan communities, viewing the handmade piece as a creative tribute rather than an official version of the country's national flag.