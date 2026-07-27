Tom Holland admits some of his past films were 'not easy' to promote

Tom Holland has admitted that while promoting The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a rewarding experience, not every film in his career has been as easy to talk about during press tours.

Speaking about his recent projects, Holland said he enjoys interviews far more when he genuinely believes in the film he is promoting, according to Deadline.

"I'm absolutely loving it. When you're doing press for movies you're really proud of, it's really easy. Because when they ask you questions about why people should go and watch this movie, you're not lying to anyone. You really think people should go see it," Holland said.

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The actor acknowledged that some earlier projects had been much harder to promote because he did not feel the same level of confidence in them.

"I've had experiences before when people say, 'Why should you see this movie?' And in the back of your mind, you're like, 'Maybe you shouldn't,'" Holland said, referring to past films he did not feel as strongly about.

Holland is currently promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has crossed the $300 million mark at the global box office in its first week, as well as Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in theatres on July 31.

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he navigates a series of mythical trials during his decade-long journey home to his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and son Telemachus, portrayed by Holland, following the Trojan War.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker, four years after Doctor Strange's spell erased the world's memory of his identity. The film follows the web-slinger as he continues protecting New York City while facing a mysterious new evolution of his powers.