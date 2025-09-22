Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has suffered an injury during the shooting of his upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Holland, according to Deadline, was taken to the hospital for a mild concussion that he sustained on the Glasgow sets of the film. The shooting was suspended in the wake of the incident and is expected to remain paused for a few days.

The report also added that the actor got injured after a stunt went wrong on the sets. No one else was affected. While Holland is currently on a break as a precaution, a meeting will be scheduled to adjust filming plans.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day began production in Glasgow in early August, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres in July 2026.

In a recent update, the makers unveiled a new Spidey suit, with a visible raised black webbing against a bright red-and-blue cover.

Shortly after, Holland gave fans a clearer look at his Spider-Man costume. "We ready?" he said in the teaser video as he seems to be on the sets of the film, sporting a more classic Spider-Man ensemble that resembled those of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Besides Holland, the returning cast features Zendaya and Jaco Batalon. The film will also feature a number of fresh entries like Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo will also return as the Hulk, joined by Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Michael Mando as the Scorpion.

While the previous Spider-Man films were directed by Jon Watts, the new instalment is being helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Tom Holland might have briefly stepped back from work, but he did make sure to hit the headlines with Zendaya. The couple was spotted attending an event in London, marking a rare public appearance.