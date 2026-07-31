Tom Holland says there's 'a whole plan' for Spider-Man's future after his exit

Hollywood star Tom Holland has revealed that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures already have a long-term plan for the future of Spider-Man, including how the iconic superhero will eventually be passed on to another actor.

Holland, who will reprise the role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, said discussions about his eventual departure from the character began after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Holland said, "There's a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's laid out. It's gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it's really exciting."

He added that helping shape Spider-Man's future is one of the things he is most passionate about.

"I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure," he said, as per the outlet.

Holland made his debut as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to headline Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Robert Downey Jr., before reprising the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Earlier this year, Holland expressed his desire to mentor the next actor to take on the Spider-Man mantle, much like Downey supported him when he entered the MCU.

Holland said in an interview, "For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter."

He added, "Whatever that looks like, I don't know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

In another interview, Holland also suggested Adolescence star Owen Cooper as a potential future Spider-Man.

"Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now," Holland said.

The actor also praised the growing number of Spider-Man stories being told across different formats.

"I think what also's been so fun over these last few years is that there's so many different Spider-Man mediums. We have Spider-Noir that came out a few weeks ago, we have my version, we have the stuff that Sony's been doing, we have the animated movies that Sony makes, which are just the best Spider-Man movies that have ever been made, those animated movies. The heart in those movies is out of this world," he said.

Holland returns as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released in UAE cinemas on July 30, marking another chapter in Peter Parker's journey while laying the groundwork for the franchise's future.