Tom Hardy's future in 'MobLand' ends after reported clash with producers

Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from MobLand after two seasons, following alleged tensions behind the scenes.

According to a report by Variety, Hardy was removed from the project after what sources described as “on-set issues” involving executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others connected to the series.

A report obtained by Variety claimed the 48-year-old actor was repeatedly late to production during Season 2 and frequently offered script notes and altered dialogue.

The reports also suggested that Hardy was unhappy with the show’s ensemble format, which included stars such as Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

According to the outlet, the tensions nearly pushed Butterworth to leave the production, ultimately leading Paramount to part ways with Hardy.

Hardy starred in the series as Harry Da Souza, a fixer working for a London crime family. The show was executive-produced by Guy Ritchie.

When the drama premiered in spring 2025, Paramount+ said it became the platform’s “biggest global series premiere ever,” recording 2.2 million global views, according to a company press release.

Variety reported that filming for Season 2 wrapped in March, though an official premiere date has not yet been announced. The series has also not been renewed for a third season.

Alongside Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren, the cast includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon and Daniel Betts.

The first season ended with Harry Da Souza being accidentally stabbed in the chest by his wife Jan, played by Froggatt. However, Butterworth had previously dismissed speculation that Hardy’s character was being written out of the show.

“No. We’re not going to, we love Harry. We love Tom,” Butterworth told an outlet in June 2025, according to Page Six.

At the time, Butterworth said he hoped the series would continue “for as long as it fascinates and delights and stimulates an audience.”

According to Page Six, Hardy had earlier said he signed on to the project because it allowed him to explore “different muscles” as an actor.