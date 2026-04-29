Tom Hanks explains Toy Story 5 Woody’s viral bald spot, fans react to first teaser

Tom Hanks has reacted to Woody's much-talked-about bald spot in the first sneak peek of Toy Story 5, giving fans a funny reason behind the toy cowboy's new look.

The actor, who has voiced Woody since the first film in 1995, said the wear and tear happened because the toy has simply been loved and played with for years.

Speaking about the viral moment in a recent interview, as per PEOPLE, Hanks said, "He has been played with to excess." He then explained why Woody appears to have a patch on the back of his head. "You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again and again, something's gonna chafe."

Hanks also spoke about how Woody's body has changed over time since the first film. According to him, the cowboy doll is not made like a plastic toy. "He is not shaped plastic. He is made of stuffing and cloth, and that stuff settles over time."

The teaser clip quickly went viral after showing Woody taking off his hat and revealing the bald patch. Sunlight then reflects off the shiny spot and hits the other toys in the eyes.

The characters react in pain before Trixie jokes, "Someone needs a brown marker," suggesting Woody's hair should be colored back in.

'Toy Story 5' was first presented during Disney's D23 Expo in August 2024, where director Andrew Stanton shared that the new film will look at how technology is changing the way children play today.

He said, "In Toy Story 5, the toys' jobs get exponentially harder when our toy crew goes head to head with what kids are obsessed with today: electronics."

The Toy Story series began in 1995 and became one of Pixar's most loved franchises. Over the years, the films have explored friendship, growing up and the bond children share with their toys.

The fifth film is set to release in theatres on June 19.