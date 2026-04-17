Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun 3' is officially in works, makers confirm

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise is finally returning for Top Gun 3, the makers confirmed at CinemaCon.

According to Variety, Paramount announced Tom Cruise's return to the franchise along with producer Jerry Bruckheimer. They also confirmed the film being officially in works.

A sequel to Joseph Kosinski's 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, the third instalment was first revealed to be in the development in 2024 with writer Ehren Kruger. Maverick was a blockbuster hit, even during the times when the theatres struggled due to the pandemic.

It collected USD 1.5 billion at the global box office with a budget of USD 170 million.

Cruise also returned for the second instalment, 36 years after he debuted as Lieutnant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the 1986 original. His character went back to the famous flight school to teach a new batch of pilots for a dangerous mission.

It is then that he crosses paths with Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his best friend who died in the first film.

Besides Cruise and Teller, the film also featured Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis and Manny Jacinto.