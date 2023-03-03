Tom Cruise spotted shooting for upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' film on US aircraft carrier

The Hollywood star helicoptered onto a aircraft carrier off the eastern coast of Italy for the film shoot

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently helicoptered onto a US aircraft carrier off the eastern coast of Italy to shoot sequences for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, confirmed the chairman of the Apulia Film Commission., reported Fox News.

According to the outlet, Tom flew into the port of Bari on the country's south-eastern coast where he spent the night at a five-star hotel before choppering to the floating set the next day, revealed Antonio Parente, Apulia Film Commission's chairman.

Cruise is expected to depart from Bari at the end of the week, according to Parente, who told Variety, an American media company, that the ship was sailing north towards Croatia during the shoot.

"We are proud that [the] Apulia [region] has been chosen as the operational base for this rather complex shoot," Parente told the outlet.

The 60-year-old first played the franchise's protagonist, spy Ethan Hunt, nearly 30 years ago in 1996's Mission: Impossible.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part One is slated to be released in July and in its trailer Cruise can be seen driving through European cities and riding a horse in the desert.

He can also be seen getting ready to fly a warplane, running on top of a rushing train, and riding a motorcycle down a cliff in other scenes from the action-packed trailer.

As per Fox News, Dead Reckoning: Part Two is expected to be a direct sequel to Part One and is scheduled to premiere in June 2024. Christopher McQuarrie has directed the movie which will also star Nick Offerman, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell.

