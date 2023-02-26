Tom Cruise on 'emotional' reunion with Val Kilmer for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Maverick and Iceman had an emotional reunion on the sets of Top Gun: Maverick, Hollywood star Tom Cruise has revealed. The Paramount Pictures film, a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, marked Cruise’s return as US Naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. The film also had Val Kilmer reprising the role of Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky.

The actor said he was in tears when he saw Kilmer perform in Top Gun: Maverick.

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional; I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor, that he instantly became that character again… you’re looking at Iceman... I was crying, I got emotional. He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work,” he added.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and has done a limited amount of screen work ever since.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced both films, previously said that Cruise was firm about the sequel including Kilmer, who is now cancer-free.

Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated for a Best Picture Oscar at the upcoming Academy Awards.