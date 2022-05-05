Tom Cruise makes grand entry in helicopter at world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

The Mission: Impossible star piloted the chopper himself

US actor Tom Cruise arrives in a helicopter to the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick!". Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 9:17 AM

This summer at the movies, Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit behind those iconic aviators with his action-packed flick, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The actor, who famously does his own stunts, certainly knows a thing or two about how to make an entrance. On Tuesday, he arrived at the premiere of his highly-anticipated film aboard the USS Midway in San Diego via a helicopter that he piloted himself.

Cruise one-upped all of his incredibly glamorous co-stars as he touched down at the star-studded event looking dapper as ever in a black tuxedo and a grey tie.

A visinbly enthused Tom Cruise, who said he’s waited years for this moment, speaks to the crowd. Cruise’s grand entry has also caught the fancy of his fans on social media.

Tom Cruise says he made it his personal mission to bring the #TopGun and #MissionImpossible sequels to theaters: "I'm not going to stop." He landed in a helicopter at the #TopGunMaverick premiere on the USS Midway aircraft carrier. pic.twitter.com/fUmbmpcsvx — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 5, 2022

“He’s here! Yep.. forget Uber or a limo! Only@TomCruise flies a helicopter to his #TopGunMaverick premiere, a Twitter user wrote.

“Oh my God! He is so dashing,” another one wrote.

Tom Cruise arrives at the global premiere for the film Top Gun: Maverick on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, U.S., May 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Speaking of the film, it is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie ‘Top Gun’. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the pandemic lingers on, there is optimism in the air.

(L-R) Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise attend the "Top Gun: Maverick" world premiere. Photo: AFP

Expectations are particularly high for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which Paramount Pictures will release on May 27 after two years of pandemic postponements. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says he never waivered in wanting to release “Top Gun: Maverick” — a full-throttle action film made with extensive aerial photography, practical effects — exclusively in theaters.

“It’s the kind of movie that embraces the experience of going to the theater,” said Bruckheimer.

