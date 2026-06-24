Tom Cruise's next role is unlike anything fans have seen before

Tom Cruise is stepping away from his action hero persona for a surprising new role in Digger, the upcoming black comedy from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu.

New footage from the film was unveiled on Tuesday, 23 June, as part of a Warner Bros. retrospective celebrating Cruise's career, giving audiences their first glimpse of the actor as Digger Rockwell, a larger-than-life character described as the most powerful man in the world.

The brief footage showcases Cruise in a role that appears vastly different from the high-octane characters that have defined much of his recent filmography. Instead, Digger places him in a darkly comic and unpredictable setting.

Sharing the footage on Instagram, Cruise wrote: "For the last 46 years, it has been my privilege to work alongside countless talented artists and crews to create these characters, stories, and films for you all. I'm looking forward to seeing you at the movies! DIGGER. Only in theaters this October."

The film's first trailer is set to be released on July 13.

Speaking previously at CinemaCon, Cruise expressed his excitement about collaborating with Iñárritu.

"This was the kind of movie that I wanted to make movies. The movie is wild, it's funny, and I can't wait for you all to see it," he said.

Iñárritu revealed that the idea for Digger first came to him nine years ago and that he had been discussing the project with Cruise for the past seven years.

"Watching Tom Cruise becoming Digger Rockwell, I was not prepared for that. Embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless... this role could be his most challenging, high-wire act," the director said.

Alongside Cruise, the film stars Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde and Emma D'Arcy.

According to Warner Bros., Digger is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in October.