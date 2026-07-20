Tom Cruise delivers emotional speech before Fifa World Cup 2026 final

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise delivered an emotional address ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, celebrating football's unique ability to unite people across borders, cultures and generations.

Standing at the centre of the pre-match ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Cruise reflected on the month-long tournament, which featured 48 nations competing across three host countries.

"30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey. They crossed oceans. They crossed borders. They crossed cultures. And together, they showed us why this game belongs to the world. From three countries across them and from every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness. And we have shared in moments of joy, moments of hope, moments we will never forget," the Mission: Impossible star said.

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Describing football as a universal language, Cruise added: "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends and reminds us of what we all have in common."

As anticipation built for the final, Cruise acknowledged Spain and Argentina as the last two teams standing, while emphasising that the tournament belonged to everyone who had contributed to its success.

"Today, only two teams remain. Spain and Argentina. But these stories belong to each and every one of us, to every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch," he continued.

He concluded by urging fans to celebrate the tournament and its lasting impact.

"So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is Fifa. This is greatness."

Spain went on to defeat defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal La Roja's second Fifa World Cup title.

The final also featured a star-studded halftime show, with performances by Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, adding to the spectacle at the sold-out stadium.