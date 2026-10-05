Tom Cruise's 'Digger' marks his worst box office opening in nearly 20 years

Tom Cruise may be one of Hollywood's biggest box office stars, but his latest film has opened with some of the weakest numbers of his career.

Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, made just $8 million in the US and Canada during its opening weekend, placing fifth at the box office.

Internationally, the film brought in another $12 million, taking its worldwide opening to around $20 million.

For Cruise, it marks his weakest opening in nearly two decades.

The last time one of his films opened this low was Lions for Lambs in 2007, which made $6.7 million during its opening weekend.

The numbers are particularly significant considering how much Digger cost to make.

The film had a reported production budget of between $125 million and $150 million, with around $100 million more spent on marketing. Industry estimates suggest the film could lose at least $150 million during its theatrical run.

The opening is a rare box office miss for Cruise, whose recent films have included some of the biggest theatrical releases of his career.

Top Gun: Maverick became his first film to cross $1 billion worldwide when it was released in 2022, eventually earning nearly $1.5 billion globally.

His Mission: Impossible films have also helped establish Cruise as one of Hollywood's most reliable box office stars.

Digger stars Cruise alongside Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sophie Wilde.

The dark comedy follows a powerful businessman caught up in an environmental disaster, although the film takes a different direction from what its initial premise and marketing suggest.

It also faced competition from Verity, starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, which took the No. 1 spot at the North American box office with $32.6 million during the same weekend.

With a $20 million global opening against its reported budget, Digger has now become one of the biggest box office disappointments of Cruise's career.