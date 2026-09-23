Tom Cruise transforms into oil tycoon for 'Digger', but critics are divided

Tom Cruise’s latest film, Digger, has made a noisy debut, with critics split over his transformation into an eccentric oil tycoon and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s apocalyptic satire.

The 64-year-old actor’s first original film in nearly a decade is already making waves among early critics. After spending much of the past decade playing blockbuster action heroes such as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Ethan Hunt, Cruise takes a different swing in Digger.

The film held its world premiere in London on September 22, ahead of its theatrical release on October 2. In its first-reaction report, Variety described the response as sharply divided. Some critics praised Cruise’s committed performance and the film’s ambition, while others found its satire muddled, its tone abrasive and its story difficult to follow.

Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil magnate whose drilling operation sets off an environmental catastrophe. As the crisis escalates, Rockwell casts himself as the person capable of saving the world, even as the film points to the role his own business played in bringing it to the brink. The story lets Iñárritu poke fun at the wealthy and powerful, and how they respond to a crisis.

The film marks a change of pace for Cruise, whose recent screen image has been closely tied to action franchises. Here, he plays a flamboyant, heavily transformed character in a dark comedy rather than a conventional hero. Reuters reported that Cruise described Rockwell as “totally outrageous” at the premiere and said the role was unlike any he had taken on before.

Cruise’s performance is among the elements drawing praise but the film’s heightened style has not worked for everyone. Critics have questioned whether its satire has enough focus, while some say the movie’s excess makes it hard to connect with its characters or ideas.

Iñárritu, a four-time Academy Award winner, directed and co-wrote the film. He won Best Director for Birdman and The Revenant, becoming the third filmmaker to win the award in consecutive years. The ensemble also includes Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Emma D’Arcy and Sophie Wilde.

The London premiere was held as a Royal Film Performance benefiting the UK’s Film & TV Charity. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended alongside Cruise, Iñárritu and members of the cast, Deadline reported.

Whether that boldness feels audacious or overdone may depend on the viewer and as the first reactions suggest audiences will have plenty to debate when the film opens in cinemas on October 2.