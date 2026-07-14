Tom Cruise transforms into unrecognisable billionaire in first trailer for 'Digger'

Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for Digger, giving audiences their first look at Tom Cruise's dramatic transformation into billionaire Digger Rockwell.

Described as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions," the film marks Academy Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu's first English-language feature since The Revenant.

Cruise is almost unrecognisable as Rockwell, "the most powerful man in the world," sporting a thick Southern accent, a pot belly and thinning white hair in a comb-over. The billionaire finds himself at the centre of an escalating global crisis after his company allegedly triggers an ecological disaster that threatens to spark a nuclear war.

"Everything changes," Cruise's character says at the start of the trailer. "One day you're a cat, or a king. Next day, you're just ashes in a box."

When Rockwell is informed that one of his products has caused a glacier in Greenland to shift, he dismisses the warning with a crude joke, insisting he is not about to shut down a billion-dollar platform over the incident. Instead, his greater concern appears to be his elderly white cat, which he believes could have anywhere between "two weeks and five minutes" left to live.

Speaking previously at CinemaCon, Cruise praised the project and his collaboration with Iñárritu.

"This was the kind of movie that I wanted to make movies," Cruise said. "The movie is wild, it's funny, and I can't wait for you all to see it."

Iñárritu revealed he first conceived the idea for Digger nine years ago and has been discussing the project with Cruise for the past seven years.

"Watching Tom Cruise becoming Digger Rockwell, I was not prepared for that," the director said. "Embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless... this role could be his most challenging, high-wire act."

The film also stars Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D'Arcy.

Digger is scheduled to open in cinemas on October 2.