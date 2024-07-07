E-Paper

'Titanic' producer Jon Landau passes away

He was 63 years old

By ANI

Jon Landau (Photo by Reuters)
Jon Landau (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:03 PM

Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:09 PM

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of Titanic and Avatar movies, has passed away at the age of 63.

The news of Landau's demise was confirmed by his son, Jamie Landau. He died on Friday in Los Angeles, and no cause was revealed, says The Hollywood Reporter.


Landau was a longtime producing partner to James Cameron. He worked with him for the blockbusters Titanic and Avatar.

Last February, Landau recalled his first time working with Cameron when he was at Fox and assigned to the director's 1994 action comedy True Lies. "I think Jim was a little sceptical. He said, ‘So I understand we're gonna get to be pretty good friends. Or maybe not,’" Landau told Deadline's Pete Hammond on Behind the Lens.


Landau was born in New York on July 23, 1960. His parents, Ely A. Landau and Edie Landau, owned Manhattan movie houses, founded the American Film Theater and produced more than a dozen films, including Long Day's Journey Into Night (1962), The Pawnbroker (1965), The Iceman Cometh (1973) and The Chosen (1981).

Landau received his first producer credit on Paramount's Campus Man (1987), then co-produced two Disney films, Joe Johnston's Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy.

Before his death, Landau was deeply involved in the making of the Avatar sequels.

ALSO READ:



