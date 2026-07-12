Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is 'terrifying and amazing' in 'Dune: Part Three'

Timothée Chalamet has praised his Dune: Part Three co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, describing her performance in the highly anticipated sequel as "terrifying and amazing."

Speaking at the Global IMAX Fan Event in Los Angeles, where a new trailer for Dune: Part Three was unveiled, Chalamet reflected on finally sharing scenes with Taylor-Joy after her brief appearance in Dune: Part Two, according to People.

"Anya is something special in this movie," Chalamet said. "I didn't really get to work with her on the second one."

The actor went on to praise director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Linus Sandgren as he recalled Taylor-Joy's first day on set.

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"The first day Anya stepped on set, just visually, it was breathtaking," he said.

Chalamet added, "She's unbelievable in this movie. That's not media hyperbole. She's actually terrifying and amazing."

He also had high praise for Robert Pattinson, who joins the franchise as Scytale, one of the key characters in Dune: Part Three. Having previously starred alongside Pattinson in The King (2019), Chalamet said, "Fantastic. I knew how good he was."

When asked how Pattinson's Scytale, alongside Zendaya's Chani, Javier Bardem's Stilgar, Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan and Taylor-Joy's character fit into Paul Atreides' journey as emperor, Chalamet avoided revealing plot details.

"The clues are in the book," he said, referring to Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, which serves as the basis for the third film, according to People.

Reflecting on the story's message, Chalamet said, "Frank Herbert and Denis hopefully painted a nuanced picture, a warning tale to beware charismatic leaders. I think the proof is in the pudding. It had little to do with me."

Villeneuve responded with a joke, saying, "The spice pudding," referencing the fictional substance central to the Dune universe.

"Spice pudding, exactly," Chalamet replied with a laugh.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to open in cinemas on December 18.