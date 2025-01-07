Timothee Chalamet on competing with Jake Gyllenhaal

Timothee Chalamet. Photo: Reuters

Timothee Chalamet took a humorous dig at the race between him and actor Jake Gyllenhaal for having the most number of films with the director Denis Villeneuve. He jokingly announced himself in the lead if the number of production days in each movie is considered.

Chalamet joined Arrival star Amy Adams on the Palm Springs Convention Center stage to present the filmmaker with a Visionary Award for his work on last year's Dune: Part Two on Friday.

The actor called Villeneuve a 'terrific director'. He said, "I was dying to work with a father figure, to a mentor and a close friend, and someone I like to gently remind every couple of weeks, usually over text, that God forbid anything happen to Denis or myself, 'Can you be the director I work with most in my career, and can I be the actor you worked with the most in [your] career?'"

The star of the Dune franchise said he'd known Villeneuve for about eight years. Despite growing close during that time, the actor explained that the filmmaker remains an enigma, a "rare artist" who is impossible to box in or define.