Timothee Chalamet as iconic Bob Dylan: Expect some songs from the millennial Hollywood star

Music icons Mary J. Blige, Method Man make 'Power' moves on hit series, streaming in UAE
The artists, who have a decades-long friendship, spoke about working together on 'Power Book II: Ghost'
Actor Timothee Chalamet is all set to play Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic The Complete Unknown and the most interesting part is that Chalamet will be singing for the character himself.
According to Deadline, a US-based media house, director James Mangold spoke about his upcoming project in an interview with Collider at the Star Wars Celebration in London. The director answered with an "Of course!" when questioned whether Chalamet will sing for Bob Dylan's part in the movie. Mangold also gave a hint about the timeline associated with the project as he expects filming to start sometime in August.
The Indiana Jones director said, "It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob, a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with, like, two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years. First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief."
As per reports by Deadline, Mangold later added, "It's such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie."
Back in 2020, Searchlight sealed the update of Bob Dylan's biopic with Mangold and Chalamet being associated with the project. The biopic is based on the true life story of the legendary American singer-songwriter becoming a global sensation against all odds.
Chalamet started taking guitar lessons at the time of announcement to prepare for the role but it was never disclosed if the actor would sing in the film.
The Complete Unknown does not have a release date.
The artists, who have a decades-long friendship, spoke about working together on 'Power Book II: Ghost'
'I think it's high time people realise that I'm a human being first, then a mom and then a celebrity,' she says, taking to social media
A look at some Indian actors who got married to foreigners
Park Jin also admits to being a huge fan of Bollywood movies
One of the most sought-after cars in South Asia, the model is extremely popular in Gulf countries
Hurry, Abu Dhabi's Yas Island says this is available only for a 'limited time'
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that the company was working on expanding the mythological timeline created by George Lucas
The Egyptian superstar promises to dazzle her fans at the concert with her biggest hits and melodies