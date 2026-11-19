What do Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh have in common? Apart from being some of the most talked-about names in Indian entertainment, they've now found a place on TIME magazine's first-ever TIME100 Next India list.

Unveiled on November 19, the inaugural list features 100 names from India and its diaspora, recognising people making an impact across film, music, sport, business, science and beyond. And while the list brings together some familiar faces, there are a few surprises too.

Bhatt has landed one of the three covers of the inaugural edition, with none other than filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli penning her tribute. Aryan Khan, who recently made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba*ds of Bollywood, also gets a cover, sharing the spotlight with All We Imagine as Light director Payal Kapadia and Nagaland-based filmmaker Theja Rio.

The third cover features Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Indian space technology company Skyroot Aerospace.

The shared cover brings together three directors working in very different corners of Indian cinema. Khan turned the Hindi film industry into the subject of a streaming satire, while Kapadia took an intimate story about Mumbai to an international audience. Rio, on the other hand, is telling stories rooted in Nagaland, a part of India rarely seen in mainstream Indian cinema.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj wrote Khan’s tribute. "I met Aryan Khan at private film screenings in Mumbai years ago. Perhaps unfairly, I expected the son of a legend like Shah Rukh Khan to carry some sense of entitlement. Instead, I met an exceptionally gentle, humble, and respectful young man," he added.

From Nayanthara and Sai Pallavi to Sania Mirza

And the star power doesn't stop at Bollywood. Some of South Indian cinema's biggest names have also made the cut, including Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Joining them are Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Triptii Dimri, Ishaan Khatter and Ali Fazal.

The music industry has plenty to celebrate too. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the list features composer Anirudh Ravichander and singers Faheem Abdullah, Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad. Adding to the recognition, music maestro A.R. Rahman has penned a tribute to Abdullah, while Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has written about Ravichander.

Sporting stars haven't been left behind either. Tennis ace Sania Mirza and Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur feature alongside young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia.

Beyond entertainment and sport, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, mathematician Neena Gupta and fashion designer Masaba Gupta are among those recognised.

What is TIME100 Next India?

For those wondering, TIME100 Next India is the magazine's first country-specific edition of its global TIME100 Next franchise, which recognises individuals it believes are shaping the future.

Unlike the main TIME100 list, this isn't a ranking. Instead, it brings together people at different stages of their careers, from established names to emerging talents whose work is beginning to attract attention.

According to TIME, its journalists looked at individuals making an impact both within India and across its diaspora, whether on the global stage or closer to home.

The full list is now available online and will also feature in TIME's December 7 issue.

And the celebrations aren't over yet! The inaugural TIME100 Next India gala will take place on December 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Bhatt, Khan, Kapadia, Rio and Chandana slated to attend, while Abdullah is set to perform.