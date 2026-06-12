TikTok brings back Community Fest 2026 with new training programme for creators

TikTok has announced the return of Community Fest 2026, its annual summer initiative aimed at helping creators grow their livestreaming presence and connect more closely with audiences across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Launching on June 11, the programme will run throughout the summer, offering creators a mix of educational workshops, in-app challenges and live events designed to help them build their communities and make the most of TikTok LIVE.

This year's edition introduces the first-ever Community Fest Creator Academy, a new training programme that will feature workshops and practical guidance for both new and experienced livestreamers.

According to Mohamed Enaba, strategic partner manager at TikTok, the goal is to help creators develop their skills while creating more meaningful interactions with their audiences.

“Through educational workshops, in-app missions and the first-ever Community Fest Creator Academy, the initiative gives creators the tools, knowledge and opportunities to grow their digital presence, engage more meaningfully with their audiences and make every interaction count," Enaba told Khaleej Times.

What will creators learn?

The Creator Academy will feature three key learning tracks. The first, 'LIVE 101', will introduce newcomers to the basics of livestreaming and help them get comfortable using TikTok LIVE.

'The Art of Connection' will focus on audience engagement, sharing tips on how creators can capture viewers' attention and keep them coming back.

The final track, 'Building Your Community', will explore ways creators can strengthen relationships with followers and create more engaging livestream experiences.

“Community is at the heart of TikTok LIVE and Community Fest helps strengthen that connection by encouraging creators and audiences to grow together in real time,” said Enaba.

"By sharing practical learnings and creating opportunities for fans to support their favourite creators through live interactions, the initiative aims to build stronger, more engaged communities rooted in connection and a shared sense of belonging," he added.

How can creators take part?

Creators can get involved by going live throughout the campaign, encouraging their communities to tune in, engage and take part in challenges designed to boost their visibility on the platform.

Participants can also compete for leaderboard spots, represent their region in Match Mania competitions and join Creator Academy sessions, where experienced streamers share tips and best practices for growing a live audience.

TikTok said more than two million creators took part in Community Fest globally last year. The platform hopes this year's edition will encourage even more creators across the region to explore livestreaming and build long-term communities on the app.